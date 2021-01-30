Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 128,877 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $14,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after purchasing an additional 674,489 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 780,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after acquiring an additional 497,997 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,614,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,063,000 after acquiring an additional 352,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,357,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,674,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $53.98 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

