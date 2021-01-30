Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on HENKY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $25.31.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.