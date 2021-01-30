Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at B. Riley

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Rowe raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.56.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

NYSE HP opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock worth $122,235. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 32.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 330,236 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.