Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.45 Million

Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report sales of $241.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.00 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $614.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Rowe upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

In related news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 5,890 shares of company stock worth $122,235 in the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 355,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 102,094 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HP traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,327. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

