Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Rowe increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

NYSE:HP opened at $24.28 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $1,093,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 355,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 102,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235 in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

