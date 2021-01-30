HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLFFF shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised HelloFresh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

HLFFF stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.66. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $90.05.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

