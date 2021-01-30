Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Up 17.1%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s share price rose 17.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 24,635,980 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 10,934,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

HL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -113.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 790,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 17.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

