Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 527.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 59,499 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 85,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $408,028 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $32.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

