HC Wainwright Raises Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Price Target to $4.50

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright to $4.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Resource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $209.49 million, a P/E ratio of -281.72 and a beta of 1.86. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This is an increase from Gold Resource’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 3rd quarter worth $2,640,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 1,204.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 430,968 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 231,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,583,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 157,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 454.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 132,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

