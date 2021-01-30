HC Wainwright Increases Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Price Target to $4.00

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.09.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,692.41% and a negative return on equity of 61.77%. Research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.