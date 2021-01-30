Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HAYN. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Haynes International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

HAYN stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $294.10 million, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haynes International will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 25.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 13.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

