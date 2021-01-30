Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.10 million, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

HAYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

