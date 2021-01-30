Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%.

NASDAQ:HWKN traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 84,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,160. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $586.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

HWKN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

