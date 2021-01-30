Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Hawkins has increased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.93. 84,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $586.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $59.89.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Hawkins from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.