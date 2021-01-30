Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Hasbro has raised its dividend by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hasbro has a payout ratio of 60.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.66.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hasbro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

