Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to announce $514.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $525.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $495.40 million. Harsco reported sales of $399.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.40 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

HSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of Harsco stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,123. Harsco has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

