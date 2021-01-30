Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) versus Sunwin Stevia International (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Head to Head Survey

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) and Sunwin Stevia International (OTCMKTS:SUWN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.4% of Harrow Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Harrow Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Harrow Health and Sunwin Stevia International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harrow Health $51.17 million 4.53 $170,000.00 ($0.29) -31.03 Sunwin Stevia International $26.09 million N/A -$1.38 million N/A N/A

Harrow Health has higher revenue and earnings than Sunwin Stevia International.

Profitability

This table compares Harrow Health and Sunwin Stevia International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harrow Health -3.94% -3.52% -1.36% Sunwin Stevia International -9.56% -24.05% -7.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Harrow Health and Sunwin Stevia International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harrow Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sunwin Stevia International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harrow Health presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.56%. Given Harrow Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Harrow Health is more favorable than Sunwin Stevia International.

Volatility and Risk

Harrow Health has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunwin Stevia International has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harrow Health beats Sunwin Stevia International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings. Its products portfolio includes topical eye drop drug candidates, including SURF-100 and SURF-200; SURF-300, an oral capsule for treating patients suffering from ocular surface diseases, and DED signs and symptoms; Klarity drops to protect and rehabilitate the ocular surface pathology for patients with DED; MELT-100, a drug that is administered sublingually for conscious sedation during cataract surgery; MAY-66 that is used for the treatment of symptoms associated with Peyronie's disease; MAY-44, a non-estrogen topical analgesic gel; and other drug candidates for rare diseases. In addition, the company engages in the development of MAY-88, an oral anhydrous extend release suspension of pentosan polysulfate sodium for interstitial cystitis. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc. in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sunwin Stevia International Company Profile

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components. It provides Steviosin, a low calorie stevia extract for medicinal use; and OnlySweet, a zero calorie tabletop sweetener to food and drug manufacturers, and ingredient distributor foreign trade companies. The company also produces and sells Metformin, a medication for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. is based in Qufu, China.

