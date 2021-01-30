Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading 5.6% Higher

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.53. 10,044,212 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 6,000,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,316 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,755,039 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 376,355 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,435,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 441,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

