Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading 5.6% Higher

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.53. 10,044,212 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 6,000,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
