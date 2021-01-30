Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $179,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $120.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.43. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $129.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,675 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,864.

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

