Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 292,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 54.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 646,004 shares in the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDEV opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 6.82.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. MKM Partners cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

