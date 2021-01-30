Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 423.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 54,376 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 137,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 43,409 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 70,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 39,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $135,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

