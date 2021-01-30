Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $162,000 Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,103 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,437,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,080,000 after buying an additional 1,060,857 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,725,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 502,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after buying an additional 117,535 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,199,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 215,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after buying an additional 85,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.