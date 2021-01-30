Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 54.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 587,359 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 9.0% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,324,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 109,733 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 137.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 374,491 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the third quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 4.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 125,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.29. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $18.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Embraer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

