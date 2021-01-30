Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,000 Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 117,366,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

NYSE:VVNT opened at $18.89 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $318.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.