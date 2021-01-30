Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the second quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Veritone by 538.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Veritone by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Veritone in the third quarter worth about $117,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $39.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. Veritone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

