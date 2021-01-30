Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGVW. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Longview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Longview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Longview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Longview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $927,000. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LGVW opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01. Longview Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

