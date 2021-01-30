HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. 183,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,615. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $633.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.76. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

