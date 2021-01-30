Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 323.6% from the December 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HLPPY traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. Hang Lung Properties has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.