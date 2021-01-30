Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives $77.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 105.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at $195,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.92. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $84.55.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

