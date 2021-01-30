Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 435 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 4,033.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 608.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in IDEX by 78.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.19. 549,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $211.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,434.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.09.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

