Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 15,022 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,022 shares during the quarter. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son comprises about 1.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTB. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 127.3% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 160,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 89,794 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 55.3% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 131,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.1% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 66.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NTB stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.41. 194,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,990. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.98.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.05 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

