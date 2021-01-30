H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives $52.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 366,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $777.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

