GWM Advisors LLC Sells 45,101 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,101 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter valued at about $223,000.

Get KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF alerts:

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $49.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.