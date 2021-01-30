GWM Advisors LLC Sells 41,116 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,116 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Linde by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $245.40 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $274.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

