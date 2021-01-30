GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,633 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after acquiring an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $455,482,000 after acquiring an additional 121,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,772.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,637.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,932.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 price target (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,864.62.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

