GWM Advisors LLC Sells 16,509 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,509 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,099,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $58.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

