GWM Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

