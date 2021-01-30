GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $361.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $398.12. The firm has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $374.04 and its 200-day moving average is $339.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

