GWM Advisors LLC Buys 8,896 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80.

