GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 11,596 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,596 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $54.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

