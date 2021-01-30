GVIC Communications Corp. (GCT.TO) (TSE:GCT) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.28

GVIC Communications Corp. (GCT.TO) (TSE:GCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 1057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.48.

GVIC Communications Corp. (GCT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GCT)

GVIC Communications Corp. operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada, the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information, Commodity Information, and Community Media. The company provides environmental data and historical products that assess environmental risk for commercial and industrial properties; produces technical resource guides in the areas of environmental health and safety, transportation, risk management, and business practices; operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

