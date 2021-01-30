Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Short Interest Down 88.2% in January

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,922,000 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the December 31st total of 33,319,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,931,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $2.74.

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Gulfport Energy had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 410.97%. The firm had revenue of $136.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.10 million. Analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

