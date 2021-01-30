Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.56

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and traded as high as $20.50. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 179,373 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 83,178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

