Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.53

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and traded as high as $6.54. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 99,006 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $779,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $6,695,000.

About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM)

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

