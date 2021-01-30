Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.53

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and traded as high as $6.54. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 99,006 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.
About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM)
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
