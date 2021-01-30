Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

GFED opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.54% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

