GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 756,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GTX stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. GTX has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15.
GTX Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for GTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.