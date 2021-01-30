GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 756,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GTX stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. GTX has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Get GTX alerts:

GTX Company Profile

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS), low energy blue tooth (BLE), and cellular location platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for GTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.