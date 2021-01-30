GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Trading Down 16.8%

Shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) dropped 16.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 2,151,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,225,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 17,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 28,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

