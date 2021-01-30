GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) Short Interest Down 77.5% in January

GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GTGDF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 8,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,393. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.66. GT Gold has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

GT Gold Company Profile

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 46,827 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

