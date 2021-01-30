GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) Short Interest Down 77.5% in January

GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GTGDF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 8,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,393. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.66. GT Gold has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.95.
GT Gold Company Profile
