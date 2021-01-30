Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Down 83.2% in January

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,374,200 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the December 31st total of 8,190,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.7 days.

GMBXF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,829. Grupo México has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24.

Get Grupo México alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GMBXF shares. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Grupo México from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Grupo México in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.