Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Up 5.5%

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $18.10. 2,222,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,562,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRTS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $683.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.05). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

